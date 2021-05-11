A few more frosty nights coming before a nice warm-up begins

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - After another frosty start to the day in Mid-Michigan, there are signs of hope that warmer weather will return soon and it looks like we will finally be saying goodbye to frost and freeze concerns for the rest of the season this week.

It’s no secret that the last several days have been extremely cool for where Mid-Michigan should be this time of year. Flint hasn’t seen a high temperature above 60 degrees in a week and neither has Saginaw. Even though the average high has been in the middle 60s since the beginning of May and average low is in the 40s.

The area has seen near, and in many cases, freezing temperatures (below 32 degrees) for the last few nights and there will likely be a few more Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Admittedly, it’s frustrating for a lot of people that are wanting that nice spring-time warmth so they can garden and it’s more frustrating for farmers wanting to get their fields set.

This May has had striking similarities to May 2020 as well. Around this time last year, there was snow falling in Mid-Michigan with some accumulation in parts of the area. Data from the National Weather Service showed that last May 4-11, high temperatures were in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s almost every day. This May, very similar with temperatures in the same ranges since May 5.

Last year, there was a run of warm temperatures early in the spring season and the same thing happened this year, too. Which often makes the cooler than normal weather now a little harder to swallow.

If you go back to 2020, Mid-Michigan did turn the corner and saw consistently warm weather beginning in mid-May. That’s something that hasn’t happened yet this year but there are signs that this could be coming.

Mid-Michigan’s cool pattern will break down this week and that will allow temperatures to get back to where they normally are this time of year. This change begins Wednesday but it won’t be until the end of the week that temperatures get to average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the 40s, which is expected to last through the weekend and beyond.

Beyond this, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting high probabilities that the Great Lakes Region will see above normal temperatures in its 6-10 day outlook and 8-14 day outlook. Even the center’s 3-4 week outlook paints above normal temperatures for Mid-Michigan.

Things can change, and in Mid-Michigan sometimes do, but this is the first sign that consistently warmer days are ahead and since this will take us into the end of May and early June, it looks like Mid-Michigan may be saying goodbye to frost and freeze concerns and cool weather for the last time this spring later this week.

