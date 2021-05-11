A few showers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough moving through the area will bring in some afternoon clouds and a few isolated showers. High pressure will follow, clearing our skies and helping to lighten our winds – and keeping us under sunny skies tomorrow.

It’s another cool day today with highs only in the low 50s for most – 40s along Lake Huron. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s through the afternoon. After a frosty, sunny start, we’ll see some clouds this afternoon with isolated showers.

Tonight winds turn lighter with clear conditions. Temps will fall to the low and mid 30s, so you may want to protect the plants as patchy frost is possible.

Tomorrow will be filled with sun with highs around 60! A N wind at 5-10mph will keep those in the thumb in the mid 50s.

We keep warming up into the weekend!

