Advertisement

ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s morning meteorologist John Scalzi is normally incredibly punctual. So, when he texted his morning producer he was running late, he had a legitimate reason.

Scalzi had opened his door to find an alligator hanging out in his front lawn. When he attempted to walk around the back of the house, he explained, the alligator attempted to follow him around the side of his house.

His newspaper delivery person also saw the gator and called police, who came to the scene to assist with the removal of the alligator from the property. He eventually made it to work unscathed.

Our morning meteorologist told our producers he was running late this morning. When asked why...he sent this video. Only in Florida. #PoorScalzi

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

It is gator mating season so it is normal to see more of these creatures roaming around. If you see an alligator in a place where it could be a danger to people or pets , contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan to help Michigan reach the end of the pandemic.
Michigan passes first COVID-19 benchmark; remote work order ends in two weeks
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Nadine Moses
84-year-old woman reported missing from St. Clair County
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Prospect Street in Flint
Neighbors want answers after second shooting in 2 weeks injures young boy

Latest News

People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a...
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in Atlanta spa shootings
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the...
Offshore wind project seen as key to clean energy gets OK
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel closes Tel Aviv airport after rocket fire from Gaza
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Republicans pushing Secretary of State to reopen branch offices for walk-ins
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After Colonial pipeline attack, maneuvers to avert shortages