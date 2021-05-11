Advertisement

Arenac County man accused of booby trapping his house sent to trial

Investigators say Roger Broadstone rigged his house to explode when Michigan State Police entered
Roger Broadstone
Roger Broadstone(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Arenac County man accused of setting up a booby trap in his home in a possible attempt to kill five law enforcement officers will face a trial.

Former police officer Roger Broadstone, 67, was sent to trial on 17 criminal charges, including five counts of attempted murder, after a court hearing Tuesday.

Police say Broadstone fought with troopers when they went to his home near Twining in February to question him about a fraud complaint. The officers testified Tuesday that they smelled propane in his home and believed Broadstone had an ignition mechanism to set off an explosion.

A competency exam determined that Broadstone is mentally able to stand trial on the charges. He remained in jail after Tuesday’s hearing while he waits his next court date.

Broadstone also is charged in an Ogemaw County fraud case that led to his encounter with Michigan State Police, but it’s not clear where that case stands at this point.

