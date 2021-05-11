Arrests made after Flint Township gunfight and homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men face multiple weapons charges after gunfire in the 3100 block of Hatherly Avenue in Flint Township left a 23-year-old Flint man dead and a 22-year-old Flint man wounded last Wednesday morning.

Flint Township police found blood and shell casings in the driveway and later learn the victims were at two separate hospitals.

Police say Cormon Brewer was dropped off at McLaren Flint with multiple gunshot wounds, where he later died. Investigators say 22-year-old Raekwon Watkins drove himself to Hurley Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and then taken to the Genesee County Jail.

Mt. Morris Township police helped Flint Township officers locate 24-year-old Jaquarius Johnson from Mt. Morris Township who was also taken into custody.

Watkins has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Johson faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.