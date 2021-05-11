Bangor Township residents breathing a sigh of relief as water levels drop

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Water levels on the Great Lakes are expected to be lower this summer than in 2020 and that has people who live along the water breathing a sigh of relief.

One of these places is in Bangor Township, where waterfront residents have spent the last year constantly fending off the rising water.

This includes properties on the Saginaw Bay and on the nearby Kawkawlin River.

“Last year, we’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Glenn Rowley, who lives along the river and is also the Bangor Township supervisor.

Rowley said at the water’s peak last year, it came within just inches from his house.

“We spent almost the entire year with the water over the seawall,” he said.

The constant battle with the high water levels led to the township acquiring tens of thousands of sandbags for residents to use to protect their property. It became such a problem that in January of last year, the township ran out of sandbags.

The spring of 2021 is, however, painting a much more positive story for shoreline residents.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting Great Lake water levels to be much lower than what was seen last year. Right now, the current level of Lake Huron is 15 inches lower than at this point in 2020.

A lot of this is because of lower precipitation amounts in the Great Lakes Region recently.

At Rowley’s property, he estimates that the water is down about a foot and he said it’s a big sigh of relief.

“Right now, the biggest thing I have is, it’s just relief,” he said. “I mean, it’s we’re down almost a foot. Now granted the water table or the lake levels don’t peak until the beginning of July but being down almost a foot from last year, it really helps. It’s a big relief.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does expect water levels to rise into the summer months and while lower, the levels will be above the long-term average on every lake besides Lake Ontario.

For Rowley and other residents living along the water, looking ahead will now come with the experience and lessons learned last year.

“Water comes up and water comes down and we just have to try and adjust as best that we can and control what we can but also prepare for the worst,” Rowley said. “And now we have some history and how we can better prepare ourselves.”

