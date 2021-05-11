Advertisement

Bay County drops COVID-19 quarantine time to 10 days

Health Department hopes for better compliance and alignment with other Michigan counties
The Bay County Health Department has changed its current quarantine timeline to 10 days for better compliance and to align with the majority of counties in Michigan.(Ann Pierret /WJRT)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. – (WJRT) -- Those under a 14-day quarantine in Bay County may now cut their time to 10 days if they are not showing symptoms and have not had direct contact with a household contact. The Bay County Health Department has changed its current quarantine timeline to 10 days for better compliance and to align with the majority of counties in Michigan.

According to a press release, this change is effective immediately and is retroactive. Household contacts are subject to quarantine for the time period of the exposure, plus 10 days for subsequent quarantine.

The Bay County Health Department says with the high transmission rate of the variants, vaccination is more important than ever. Bay County residents should get vaccinated as soon as it is offered to them. With this in mind, BCHD is modifying its vaccination clinic schedules to include evening clinics at the Health Department on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. It will continue to provide vaccines at its Delta College Drive Thru Clinic on Tuesday from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM this week, and at the Bay County Community Center this coming Saturday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 NOON.

While appointments are preferred, they are not required. Drop-in appointments will be welcome at every clinic going forward. Area partner providers are also administering vaccines to our residents; these include local pharmacies, hospital and primary care physician offices.

In addition to being vaccinated, actions to protect yourself and others from the variants include:

 Wearing a mask around others.

 Staying six feet apart from others.

 Washing hands often.

 Ventilating indoor spaces.

For the latest and most accurate information regarding the COVID-19 please go to the Bay County Health Department website at https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/Health/COVID19/.

