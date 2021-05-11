Bay County Health Department ready to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/11/21)-”Our test positivity rate is going down at a much slower rate than our surrounding counties,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.

One reason why Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz says having the Pfizer vaccine now authorized for use for ages 12 to 15 year olds is in an important step in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s a real big thing so we want to get through these next couple months through summer especially with the various Indian variant huge concern to us right now,” he said.

The authorization expands the pool of eligible vaccine recipients to about 87 percent of the total U.S. population, covering an additional 17 million children.

“When we’ve got half of our cases coming from 29 years and below, that means a lot,” Strasz said.

The health department has added more hours for it’s vaccination clinics-- including evenings and Saturdays to make the vaccines available to anyone who wants it.

You don’t need an appointment, you can just walk in. If you’re 16 years or older, you can have a parent, sign your consent form and you can come here by yourself. If you’re below the age of 16 that we want your parent or guardian coming in.” he said.

Strasz urges parents who may be hesitant to reconsider.

“And, you know, the chances, actually, of having a more serious reaction to an infection from COVID-19 are in a much more exponential rate than it is from having a side effect to the vaccine

Strasz says with two big summer holidays coming up, it’s crucial people get vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus.

“And as with every holiday, we see a spike afterwards we don’t want to see the spikes afterwards, you get more people vaccinated, the better,” Strasz said.

