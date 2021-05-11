Charges reinstated against man accused of forging alcohol breath test documents

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The second suspect accused of forging documents about tests on alcohol breath testing machines in the Lower Peninsula is facing criminal charges again.

An Eaton County judge threw out charges against Andrew Clark of Oxford in northern Oakland County last year. He was accused of filing fake documentation about service and calibration performed on breathalyzer machines across Michigan.

Police use the machines in jails and booking facilities to determine the blood alcohol content of suspects in drunken driving cases or other crimes in which they allegedly are intoxicated. Some cases had to be thrown out of court and the machines were out of service for about a month because of faulty documentation.

David John of Kalamazoo pleaded guilty to three counts of forging a public record, three counts of uttering and publishing and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime for his role in the scheme. He was sentenced to nine months in jail and 36 months probation.

The Eaton County District Court judge threw out similar charges against Clark, ruling that there was not enough evidence for the case to move forward. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office appealed that ruling and an Eaton County Circuit Court judge restored the charges on Monday.

Clark again is facing two counts of forging a public record, two counts of uttering and publishing and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted. The next court date for him in Eaton County Circuit Court has not been scheduled.

Michigan State Police, who own the 203 breathalyzer machines in police agencies around Michigan, took over maintenance of the equipment last year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.