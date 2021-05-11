DNR officers rescue two Chesaning fishermen from Shiawassee River

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were in the right place at the right time to rescue two fishermen from Chesaning.

The officers were patrolling the dike system along the Shiawassee River in Saginaw County on Monday when they noticed two bicycles leaning against a dam structure about a mile up a path that is closed to vehicle traffic.

They took a closer look and saw a woman clinging to the shore while holding a man’s head above the cold water. The officers pulled both of them to safety and brought them to the patrol vehicle to warm up.

Both victims refused medical treatment at the scene.

The woman told officers that the man hooked a fish and lost his balance in the muddy river before falling all the way into the water. She told the officers that she and the man would have died if they hadn’t come to the rescue when they did.

Gary Hagler, chief of the DNR Law Enforcement Division, said the incident demonstrates the need for everyone to wear a flotation device when in or near the water.

“Conservation officers check remote areas to make sure people are safe and responsibly recreating,” he said. “We want to strongly recommend that you always have a flotation device when on or near the water, and if you plan to be in the water, or even just along the shore, that you have your flotation device accessible.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.