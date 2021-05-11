Genesee County announces changes for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The county says two large clinics will close and a new one will be added.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some changes were announced this week for coronavirus vaccine clinics in Genesee County.
Health leaders said they were closing large sites at Bishop Airport and Northwestern High School, and opening a new one at Diplomat Pharmacy in Flint.
The clinic at Saginaw Street and Atherton Road is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
