Genesee County announces changes for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some changes were announced this week for coronavirus vaccine clinics in Genesee County.

Health leaders said they were closing large sites at Bishop Airport and Northwestern High School, and opening a new one at Diplomat Pharmacy in Flint.

The clinic at Saginaw Street and Atherton Road is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to find a coronavirus vaccine clinic near you.

