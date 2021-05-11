Health departments decrease COVID-19 quarantine time by four days

MID-MICHGAN (WJRT) - Recommended COVID-19 quarantines have been reduced by four days for residents in Bay and Saginaw counties.

Both health departments announced this week that people only need to quarantine for 10 days due to the declining numbers of COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccination rates. The recommended quarantine time had been 14 days.

Health officials hope reducing the recommended quarantine and isolation time will increase compliance.

“There has been a lot of confusion around the state as different communities make different recommendations for quarantine,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Chris Harrington. “We were firm on our 14-day recommendations because of high case counts and positivity. But, as we see the numbers going in a much better direction, we can see the value of reducing quarantine from 14 to 10 days for the added benefit of better compliance.”

The change in quarantine time is effective immediately for both Bay and Saginaw counties, including for people already in quarantine.

“For example, if today is your 10th day of quarantine, you may return to school or work tomorrow if symptom free,” Harrington said.

People in quarantine are advised to stay away from everyone as much as possible, including members of their own household. Harrington noted that half of the confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in Saginaw County were transmitted by someone living in the same household.

“Early in the pandemic, people did a great job of isolating themselves from the rest of the family if they had COVID-19 or if they were exposed. It would be great if people would revert back to that level of caution inside the home now,” she said.

Health officials continue urging everyone to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and wash hands frequently to avoid COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.