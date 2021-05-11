Advertisement

Isabella County sheriff says jail inmate died of medical condition in custody

The inmate complained of feeling ill over the weekend, went to a hospital Monday and died in transport to another facility
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.
Sign in front of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, MI.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Isabella County Jail inmate died while in custody Monday, which the sheriff attributes to a medical emergency.

The inmate, who was not identified, complained of not feeling well over the weekend and medical staff at the jail monitored his condition. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the inmate was suffering from several medical conditions, including heart and breathing issues.

The inmate was transported from the jail to an area hospital on Monday for treatment of low oxygen levels. While there, Main said the inmate’s condition worsened and hospital staff decided the inmate should be transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for more intensive treatment.

Main said the inmate experienced “a catastrophic cardiac episode” in the ambulance on the way to Lansing and was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not determined what caused the inmate to go into cardiac arrest, but Main suspects the inmate’s ongoing medical conditions were to blame. An autopsy will be conducted at Sparrow Hospital.

Main said the inmate was serving a sentence for a methamphetamine charge.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan to help Michigan reach the end of the pandemic.
Michigan passes first COVID-19 benchmark; remote work order ends in two weeks
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Nadine Moses
84-year-old woman reported missing from St. Clair County
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Prospect Street in Flint
Neighbors want answers after second shooting in 2 weeks injures young boy

Latest News

(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Republicans pushing Secretary of State to reopen branch offices for walk-ins
Saginaw County Health Department
Health departments decrease COVID-19 quarantine time by four days
Lane closures will be in place on I-69 in Shiawassee County until Memorial Day weekend.
Traffic slowed on I-69 for three weeks in Shiawassee County
Breathalyzer package
Charges reinstated against man accused of forging alcohol breath test documents