Isabella County sheriff says jail inmate died of medical condition in custody

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Isabella County Jail inmate died while in custody Monday, which the sheriff attributes to a medical emergency.

The inmate, who was not identified, complained of not feeling well over the weekend and medical staff at the jail monitored his condition. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the inmate was suffering from several medical conditions, including heart and breathing issues.

The inmate was transported from the jail to an area hospital on Monday for treatment of low oxygen levels. While there, Main said the inmate’s condition worsened and hospital staff decided the inmate should be transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for more intensive treatment.

Main said the inmate experienced “a catastrophic cardiac episode” in the ambulance on the way to Lansing and was pronounced dead.

Investigators have not determined what caused the inmate to go into cardiac arrest, but Main suspects the inmate’s ongoing medical conditions were to blame. An autopsy will be conducted at Sparrow Hospital.

Main said the inmate was serving a sentence for a methamphetamine charge.

