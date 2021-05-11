JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

The workweek picked up right where the weekend left off – with some sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs Monday struggled into the middle 50s across most of Mid-Michigan. Our “normal” high is now 67-degrees. With a good bit of starlight and a west-northwesterly breeze overnight, lows will settle down well through the 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire ABC12 viewing area through 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will begin with some frost on the ground and a good bit of sunshine in the sky. We will likely see quite a bit of cloud cover develop for the afternoon. Some of the thicker clouds will even produce a few sprinkles or brief showers. Anything that does pop-up will move very quickly to the southeast. Some of us won’t have any rainfall at all. Northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph will continue to hold temperatures back. Highs for the day will again range from the lower, to middle 50s.

Warming will be the trend for the rest of the week. We should see a decent amount of sunshine too. Winds Wednesday will be light and in from the north-northwest. By the end of the workweek, winds will be clocking-back to the west-southwest. This shift in the wind direction will ultimately take our temperatures back through the 60s. There will even be a chance to see readings touch the 70-degree mark again. On ABC12 News we will talk about our next “good” chance of rain. - JR