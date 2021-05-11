JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Tuesday was another in our stretch of less-than-ideal weather days for May. Frosty conditions in the morning gave way to partly sunny skies with some scattered showers and sprinkles. Brisk northwesterly winds kept a bite in the air as high temperatures ranged from the lower, to middle 50s. That’s more than ten degrees below average. With skies clearing and winds diminishing, another frost will be a good bet for Wednesday morning too.

After a cold start to the day, Wednesday will actually begin a nice little warming trend that will last for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies will be counter-balanced by a light northerly breeze for the day. High temperatures will range from the 50s along the Lake Huron shoreline, to the lower 60s for the rest of Mid-Michigan. Our “normal” high temperatures is now 67-degrees. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will get pretty close to that number.

Bright sunshine will continue to hold across the ABC12 viewing area for the Friday through Sunday stretch too. A light west to southwesterly breeze is expected for Friday. For Saturday, winds will be straight in from the south. That will be enough to push readings through the 60s, and into the lower 70s is some areas. Winds will be a little bit stronger on Sunday, but it still should prove to be a nice springtime day. We are tracking the potential for some storms on ABC12. - JR