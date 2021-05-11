Advertisement

Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge has been arrested after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.

Houston police tweeted that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody Monday night, charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney denied that the cat belonged to him or that it was in his care.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood belongs to Cuevas.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)

Police said the tiger’s whereabouts are not known. They say that Cuevas returned the tiger to his house, then drove it away as officers arrived.

Video taken Sunday night shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This video has been blurred to protect the identify of those involved.
Fights continue at ‘Club Sunoco’ in Flint
Bay City's City Market to close amid pandemic challenges
“It is what it is” Bay City’s City Market latest business to go under amid pandemic challenges
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan to help Michigan reach the end of the pandemic.
Michigan passes first COVID-19 benchmark; remote work order ends in two weeks
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Flint Police Department
Juvenile injured in Flint shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Police later arrested a 26-year-old man they believe to be the tiger's owner. He is charged...
Police say man fled with tiger seen roaming Houston neighborhood
On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the green light as the state hit the first benchmark...
Michigan hits 55% threshold allowing a return to office work
On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the green light as the state hit the first benchmark...
Michigan hits 55% threshold allowing a return to office work