Michigan hits 55% threshold allowing a return to office work

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the green light as the state hit the first benchmark of the MI Vacc to Normal plan. On May 24th all in-person work can return to offices and other businesses.

“We’re ready to go back to work, we’re ready to bring our employees back to work safely,” said Veronica Horn, President & CEO Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.

Horn says the Chamber has been preparing to go back to work for a while, getting everything they need to head back to the office safely.

“What can we do you know what can we do better, to make you feel safe, and the response has been very positive people are naturally want to be around other people,” she said.

Horn expects that each office will work differently and that some may even take a hybrid approach to returning back to the office.

But other businesses in the Mid-Michigan area are anxious to feel the impact of the MI Vacc to Normal plan as we hit those other benchmarks.

Kings Catering and Banquet Center in Flint knows even though the state is taking the first step it might be months before things go back to normal for them.

“Going on two years now we’ve lost significant not only we’ve experienced economic hardship as well as business with the entities that we did and organizations that we were providing… In our case, I do know that we’ll probably lose another summer activity,” said Richie King, owner and GM of the Kings Catering and Banquet Center.

King says they’ve changed their services to carry out only until they are able to have a full staff and 100% capacity.

Those changes will happen two weeks after 65% of Michiganders received at least one vaccine dose.

The very next step is 60 percent. That will allow sports stadiums, banquet halls and exercise facilities to increase their capacity but not completely.

