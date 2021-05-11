Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers begin passing budget bills despite no deal with Whitmer

(WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans who control Michigan’s Senate have begun approving a $66.4 billion budget.

The GOP budget plan would spend 5% more than in the current year -- thanks to an influx of federal funding -- but about $728 million less than what is proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Democrats voted against bills, showing a legislative deal with the Democratic governor remained weeks or months away.

Legislators are required to pass spending bills by July 1, though the fiscal year will not start until Oct. 1. The Republican-led House also plans to begin passing budget legislation Tuesday, including billions of federal COVID-19 relief aid.

Whitmer previously vetoed some Republican bills in March to spend Michigan’s share COVID-19 relief funding in part because lawmakers did not negotiate a plan with her administration.

Whitmer proposed spending about $67.1 billion during the next fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, when she presented her recommendations to lawmakers in February.

Republicans have proposed a plan for $13 billion in separate spending of one-time federal allocations of COVID-19 relief money. Whitmer has proposed two separate $5.7 billion plans to spend money from the relief bills Congress approved in December and February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan to help Michigan reach the end of the pandemic.
Michigan passes first COVID-19 benchmark; remote work order ends in two weeks
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Nadine Moses
84-year-old woman reported missing from St. Clair County
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Prospect Street in Flint
Neighbors want answers after second shooting in 2 weeks injures young boy

Latest News

Michigan Conservation Officers may see a cut in their funding.
DNR officers rescue two Chesaning fishermen from Shiawassee River
Water levels drop in Mid-Michigan, including in Bangor Township.
Bangor Township residents breathing a sigh of relief as water levels drop
Roger Broadstone
Arenac County man accused of booby trapping his house sent to trial
(Michigan Secretary of State Photo)
Republicans pushing Secretary of State to reopen branch offices for walk-ins