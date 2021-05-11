Mid-Michigan organizations encourage migrant workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Spring has sprung, and that means thousands of seasonal and migrant workers are heading to Michigan.

Several Mid-Michigan organizations are working with the state to ensure workers’ health and safety are at the forefront with COVID-19 still a concern.

Seasonal and migrant workers play a critical role in Michigan’s farming industry. But for them to do their jobs in the field harvesting or in the factory processing meat, they need to be healthy. That means being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The seasonal workers are anxious to get the vaccine, but of course there is hesitancy, so it’s our job to provide them with accurate information,” said Monica Reyes, who is the director of the Great Lakes Bay Hispanic Leadership Institute.

She is working with the Mexican American Council of Saginaw, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other organizations to make sure workers are educated and vaccinated.

“Individuals are provided with accurate information and that we are reaching them and providing them with connections on where to get the shots, how to register for the shots or where to walk in for the shots,” Reyes said.

Outreach has been done primarily at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Saginaw, where there’s a large Latino presence and where vaccine clinics have been held.

“For them, it’s just a matter of going somewhere where people speak Spanish or where people are familiar to them,” Reyes said. “They don’t want to go somewhere where they can’t relate.”

Because seasonal and migrant workers work in close proximity to each other and often live in communal settings, the risk of contracting COVID-19 increases.

“If one person gets sick, that’s a whole group of people that have been exposed,” Reyes said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with Mid-Michigan organizations to coordinate on-site vaccine clinics at agricultural employers. Click here for information about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine clinic with the Michigan Primary Care Association.

