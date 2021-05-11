New Michigan COVID-19 cases remain below 2,000 for fourth day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in two months, Michigan has reported fewer than 2,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on four consecutive days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,992 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 867,341.

State health officials reported 99 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,338. Thirty-two of the deaths reported on Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed COVID-19 patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already included in coronavirus death totals and has COVID-19 listed as a cause of death, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in two months on Monday with just under 20,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests increased slightly from Sunday’s two-month low, settling at 8.37% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly over the past week. As of Monday, 2,355 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 657 from a week ago. Of those, 2,206 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased over the past week. Michigan hospitals were treating 666 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 431 of them were on ventilator Monday.

Since May 2, there are 122 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 82 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 32,932 cases and 828 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 20,423 cases and 569 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases.

Arenac, 1,039 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 10,283 cases and 321 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 1,978 cases, 74 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,862 cases, 50 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Gratiot, 3,128 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Huron, 3,004 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Iosco, 1,736 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Isabella, 5,192 cases, 84 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Lapeer, 7,628 cases and 183 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Midland, 6,582 cases, 80 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,380 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Oscoda, 528 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of two cases and two deaths.

Roscommon, 1,570 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Sanilac, 3,669 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 5,544 cases, 99 deaths and 4,219 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Tuscola, 4,795 cases and 156 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.