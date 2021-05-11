Advertisement

Police arrest former member of Flint’s most wanted

By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A known gang member who was on the run and considered armed and dangerous is off the streets thanks to Crime Stoppers.

Alejandro Ortiz was arrested for cutting off a tether, drug possession and weapons charges.

Crime Stoppers turned to the public last week for help finding him

Investigators say Ortiz has known gang affiliations and has been on Flint’s Most Wanted list in the past.

You can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or at CrimestoppersofFlint.com.

