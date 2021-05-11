Police looking for pick-up driver who crashed MBS Airport fence

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - MBS International Airport had an unwanted arrival this morning, as a pick-up truck smashed through a fence on the property.

Security officers and police found the truck, but haven’t located the driver yet.

The search for the person forced the airport to close for a few hours.

It was just after midnight, just after MBS International Security officers were in the area, when the driver of a pick-up truck failed to navigate a curve, eventually driving through a fence on the northwest side of the airport’s property.

“I don’t care how strong the airport fences are, you’ve got a four ton pick-up truck traveling more than 50 miles an hour, its going to bust through that fence,” says MBS Airport Director James Canders.

The driver then starter traveling on the airport road system. An employee for an aviation service saw the pick-up in the general aviation area of the airport.

”He came down the hangar line, missed the airplane and (unintelligible) claims he almost ran him over,” an officer can be heard in a 9-1-1 recording.

Audio from central dispatch indicates security personnel or police got to the pick-up not long after the crash.

”There is nobody in the truck, so somewhere between the time of us finding the truck and there, he got out, I don’t know where he went,” says the officer.

A search for the driver began, with more police called, a K-9 searched the area, and federal authorities were notified.

Canders says the Transportation Security Administration was called and while there were no scheduled flights, airport staff had to send out a nationwide alert that MBS was closed to private planes or possible emergency landings.

“We didn’t want to have aircraft attempting to come while we were conducting a search for this individual,” says Canders.

He says the pick-up never got on a runway or near the main terminal. The person eventually left the airport grounds on foot.

“They determined he most likely jumped a fence on the south side of the airport,” says Canders.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the person.

