Advertisement

President Biden planning visit to Southeast Michigan next week

Joe Biden is planning a visit to Michigan.
Joe Biden is planning a visit to Michigan.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden has scheduled a visit to Southeast Michigan in one week.

Biden is planning to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on May 18. Details about the time, whether the public will be invited and what the trip will entail were not released on Tuesday.

Biden last visited Michigan on Feb. 19, when he joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for a tour of the Pfizer manufacturing complex in Portage. The plant is making the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for distribution around the country.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan to help Michigan reach the end of the pandemic.
Michigan passes first COVID-19 benchmark; remote work order ends in two weeks
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Nadine Moses
84-year-old woman reported missing from St. Clair County
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Prospect Street in Flint
Neighbors want answers after second shooting in 2 weeks injures young boy

Latest News

Michigan Redistricting Commission seeks public comment
Michigan set to begin public hearings on redistricting
Michigan House declares May 9 to 15 as Police Week across the state
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission...
Michigan National Guard getting payments after eating bad food in Washington
The iconic Iron Belle Trail – extending more than 2,000 miles, touching hundreds of...
Whitmer signs bill for $37.8 million worth of park expansion and improvement projects