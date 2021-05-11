President Biden planning visit to Southeast Michigan next week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden has scheduled a visit to Southeast Michigan in one week.

Biden is planning to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on May 18. Details about the time, whether the public will be invited and what the trip will entail were not released on Tuesday.

Biden last visited Michigan on Feb. 19, when he joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for a tour of the Pfizer manufacturing complex in Portage. The plant is making the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for distribution around the country.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.