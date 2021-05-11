Revised ordinance in Flint aims to toughen penalties for illegal street racing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/10/2021) - Empty streets during the COVID-19 pandemic are giving way to a widespread problem: illegal street racing.

The City of Flint is trying to pump the brakes by tightening up drag racing laws.

Being the birthplace of General Motors with the official “Vehicle City” nickname, it’s no surprise that people living in Flint would want to showboat a little bit in a head-to-head drag race, but the idea spells trouble for city leaders.

”Now it’s becoming very, very, very big public nuisance where it becomes troublesome. They put peoples’ lives in harm’s way, and we want to stop that now,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley says drivers are speeding in areas where people are walking or children are playing. They tried traffic stops, speed bumps, and even impounding some vehicles, but that hasn’t curbed the behavior. Before the summer hits, they want to bring the lawlessness to a hard stop.

”We may not get the person who was operating that vehicle, but we will separate that vehicle from whomever was using that vehicle at that particular time,” Neeley said.

Under a revised ordinance, the public nuisance would also allow the city to impound and seize vehicles. The city would then be able to recover the costs for towing and storing cars involved and the cost for prosecuting the case.

”This gives us the ability to be able to engage and go after the tool that was used to violate the law,” Neeley said.

Neeley says the problem isn’t centered around a specific area, but it’s happening across the city.

One Flint man says he understands the public safety issue but hopes the city considers a different idea.

”To provide a safe alternative location to do this because in reality, it’s going to happen. People are going to race. Why not give them a safe venue to do it? I think that’s in everybody’s best interest to work together rather than be at odds,” Bruce Leach said.

When Neeley was on City Council more than ten years ago, he helped stop a similar idea, which would build an approved drag racing strip in the city.

City Council is expecting to take up the debate. Neeley says he expects that conversation to happen by the end of the month.

