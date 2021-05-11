Saginaw County offering free COVID-19 vaccine with no appointments

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - People in Saginaw County have a new place to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

With vaccine demand dropping over the last month, the Saginaw County Health Department says the goal is to create a new walk-In option for residents. There are 20 vaccine stations available, which can serve thousands of people every day.

The new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is located in the former Sears at the Fashion Square Mall on Tuesday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

“This is a very convenient location,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington. “They could be shopping and then just come and get their vaccine. A lot of other counties have been doing planning around accessibility or going where people are to try to increase vaccination and make it as accessible as possible.”

She said Saginaw County health care providers have administered over 133,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That equates to about 50% of Saginaw County residents age 16 or older who received at least one dose of vaccine.

The statewide average is just over 55% of adults who have received at least one dose of vaccine. The state and Saginaw County both are pushing to vaccinate over 70% of adults for COVID-19 this year, leaving the county about 20% short as of Tuesday.

“This will be the hardest 20%, because the people who initially really wanted to be vaccinated have already gotten theirs,” Harrington said. “But we’ve still heard folks say, I want to wait a little longer. But there’s no need to wait. Just come on out and get one.”

The Fashion Square Mall vaccine clinic will remain open at least through June 30.

STARS buses are offering free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine if they are scheduled in advance. Call 1-844-532-7433 and press 2 to plan a ride from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

