Three Men Plead Guilty to Carjacking Lyft Driver

All three accused of ordering a ride, then beating and carjacking driver
Three Detroit men entered guilty pleas for their role in the beating and carjacking of a Lyft driver as he tried to drop them off.(Source: Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved. | Source: Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.)
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT (WJRT) – Three Detroit men entered guilty pleas for their role in the beating and carjacking of a Lyft driver as he tried to drop them off.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 20-year-old Marquel Bazemore, 21-year-old Jesse Evans and 21-year-old Joseph Shade-Hubbard ordered a ride through the Lyft mobile application. At 4 am, the driver picked them up near 8 mile and 75 in Detroit. Investigators say all three entered his Cadillac Escalade and were driven to the area of Mark Twain and Lyndon.

But when the driver tried to drop the men off, court documents say Bazemore and Shade-Hubbard began punching him. Evans was the front seat passenger and is accused of pulling out a gun, pointing it at the driver and demanding he give him everything he had. Investigators say Bazemore and Shade-Hubbard then began going through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet, credit cards and money.

All three men have pleaded guilty, according to Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin. Each of them face up to 15 years in federal prison. They are scheduled to be sentenced before United States District Judge Nancy Edmunds on July 28 and September 27, 2021.

