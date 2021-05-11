Advertisement

Traffic slowed on I-69 for three weeks in Shiawassee County

Crews are applying a protective coating on 5 miles of pavement repaired last year
Lane closures will be in place on I-69 in Shiawassee County until Memorial Day weekend.
Lane closures will be in place on I-69 in Shiawassee County until Memorial Day weekend.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Lane closures will be in place on 5 miles of I-69 in Shiawassee County until Memorial Day weekend while crews apply a protective pavement coating.

The coating is the final stage of a $9.1 million project on I-69 between Shaftsburg Road and M-52, which started in May 2020.

Contractors completed pavement repairs, fixed several bridges and repaved the 5-mile stretch last year. The protective coating being applied this week is designed to seal the pavement and help the repairs made in 2020 last longer.

One lane of traffic will be open on I-69 in both directions during the work. The project resumed Tuesday and is scheduled to be complete by May 28 depending on the weather.

