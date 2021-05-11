Advertisement

Whitmer threatens to seize profits if Enbridge Line 5 keeps operating

The governor’s deadline to shut down the pipeline is Wednesday
A Enbridge company diver inspecting the Line 5 tunnel under the Straits. (UPEC Courtesy Photo)
A Enbridge company diver inspecting the Line 5 tunnel under the Straits. (UPEC Courtesy Photo)(WLUC)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge’s profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn’t shut down by the Wednesday deadline she set last fall.

Whitmer issued the warning Tuesday in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company. Whitmer ordered the company last November to close the line by May 12.

She agrees with environmentalists and native tribes that a 68-year-old section of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac is vulnerable to a spill. The pipeline carries crude oil from Alberta to refineries in the Midwest and eastern Canada.

Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won’t be shut down unless a federal court or agency requires it. Supporters of the pipeline say losing it would cause economic damage and job losses.

Enbridge is moving forward with plans to bore a tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac to carry the pipeline through the bedrock below the water. The company says the $500 million tunnel would capture any spilled oil if its pipeline ever ruptures, preventing water contamination.

The Michigan Legislature approved a deal for the tunnel shortly before former Gov. Rick Snyder left office in December 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plan to help Michigan reach the end of the pandemic.
Michigan passes first COVID-19 benchmark; remote work order ends in two weeks
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Nadine Moses
84-year-old woman reported missing from St. Clair County
Three female freshmen, all honors students, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst attended...
Parents fight college students’ suspension over lack of off-campus face coverings
Prospect Street in Flint
Neighbors want answers after second shooting in 2 weeks injures young boy

Latest News

Miracle Recovery: Flint man shares long battle with COVID-19
Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
A young person in the care of a healthcare worker.
Bay County Health Dept ready to vaccinate 12-15 year olds now eligible
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
New Michigan COVID-19 cases remain below 2,000 for fourth day