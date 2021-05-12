15 year old shot after leaving Saginaw store

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/11/2021) - Police in Saginaw are investigating a shooting that injured a 15 year old.

It happened on Cooper Street around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say the teen was shot after leaving a store.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The status of the person’s injures are not known.

Michigan State Police and Saginaw Major Case detectives are investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289

