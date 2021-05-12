Advertisement

$2,500 reward posted for 20-year-old missing from Waterford area

Noah Kerridge
Noah Kerridge(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Police still are asking for help locating a 20-year-old last seen in Oakland County last week.

Noah Kerridge was last seen in the Waterford area on April 19. He left a Waterford apartment complex and planned to go for a walk and never returned.

Investigators believe Kerridge may be in northern Oakland County or the Linden area.

A reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to his whereabouts. Anyone with information on Kerridge’s whereabouts should call the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

