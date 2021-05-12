Advertisement

88-year-old reported missing from Walmart in Bay City

George Sivertson
George Sivertson(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for an 88-year-old man last seen at a Walmart in Bay City.

Michigan State Police say George Paul Sivertson was outside the store while his wife was shopping inside. He apparently drove off, but family members say he has dementia and is not supposed to drive alone.

Sivertson may be driving a silver Toyota Camry with Michigan handicapped license plate number 3174G3. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray T-shirt, suspenders and jeans.

Anyone who sees Sivertson should call 911 immediately or Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.

