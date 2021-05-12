A friendship bigger than rival bigger than baseball

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Swan Valley’s Avery Goldensoph and Essexville-Garbers Tommy Szczepanski are rivals on the baseball field, but off of it, they’re friends.

That relationship started on the Saginaw Bay Riverdogs and will follow them on their journey to playing for the University of Michigan.

