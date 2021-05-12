Advertisement

A friendship bigger than rival bigger than baseball

Avery Goldensoph and Tommy Szczepanski friendship started way before their high school career
Swan Valley’s Avery Goldensoph and Essexville-Garbers Tommy Szczepanski are rivals on the...
Swan Valley’s Avery Goldensoph and Essexville-Garbers Tommy Szczepanski are rivals on the baseball field, but off of it, they’re friends.(WJRT/ABC12)
By Brandon Green
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Swan Valley’s Avery Goldensoph and Essexville-Garbers Tommy Szczepanski are rivals on the baseball field, but off of it, they’re friends.

That relationship started on the Saginaw Bay Riverdogs and will follow them on their journey to playing for the University of Michigan.

