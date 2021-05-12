Advertisement

Driver blames crash through MBS International Airport fence on deer

Reports will be forwarded to prosecutors, who will decide whether to charge the Bay City man with any crimes
Search for driver continues
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The driver who crashed through a fence at MBS International Airport and entered the airfield told investigators he was swerving to miss a deer.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the Bay City man, who told investigators he doesn’t remember anything that happened after the crash early Tuesday. He checked himself into an area hospital Wednesday morning.

The man’s truck drove through a fence on the northwest side of the airport property, entered the airfield and drove along roads before coming to a stop. Police eventually found the damaged pickup truck on the south side of the airport, but the driver ran off before they arrived.

Police say the truck never entered the runways and no scheduled flights were affected by the man’s incursion. However, the airport was required to issue a national alert to all aircraft indicating that all runways were closed for two hours after the incident.

Investigators will submit a report to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed against the Bay City man.

