Flint Housing Commission to receive nearly $1.4 million in federal dollars to clean up lead-based painting

Chipping or peeling lead-based paint can cause serious, life-long health problems
By Michael Nafso
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/11/2021) - The federal government banned lead-based paint in housing in the late 1970s.

Whether it’s in the siding, window caulking, or the tile, it’s still present in millions of homes, especially in older, urban communities like Flint.

Chipping or peeling lead-based paint can cause serious, life-long health problems, especially for young children. 

In Flint, lead exposure is a problem that’s all too familiar, and now there’s federal funding helping one Flint organization make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding the Flint Housing Commission nearly $1.4 million to clean up lead hazards.

Executive Director, Harold Ince Jr says the money is a boost to the Flint Housing Commission and will allow them to test and remove any lead paint that they find in the majority of homes in eight out of their nine developments. 

That can get costly with an average removal project costing $10,000, according to the EPA.

”Organizations like whether or not it’s the Land Bank or the Housing Commission, we have the ability to go to the federal sources and actually get response and assistance to deal with the issue that we otherwise probably couldn’t deal with at the local level,” Michael Freeman said.

Freeman is the Executive Director at the Genesee County Land Bank Authority, another Genesee County government office that in most cases are dealing with contamination issues like asbestos or lead-based paint.

”This is really dangerous for children. If you have children under the age of six, obviously Flint knows very well the dangers of lead, whether it comes through or came through the water or it’s chipped paint that children accidentally consume,” Freeman said.

The Land Bank directly is not receiving any of the HUD funding, but Freeman understands the important clean up and testing work ahead for the Flint Housing Commission.

”I think the most important thing is that we’re keeping our local residents safe. That by doing these things while it may be more expensive, you can’t put a price on life,” Freeman said.

If you’re wondering if you have lead-based paint in your home, we checked, and you can test your walls using a paint testing kit available at your local hardware store.

