JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

After another frosty start to our day, bright sunshine and light northerly breezes combined to make for a very nice Wednesday afternoon. Ultimately, temperatures topped-out a little bit shy of our “normal” high which is now 68-degrees. While a few clouds popped-up during the day, it will be another mostly clear and chilly night for Mid-Michigan. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are once again in effect for parts of the ABC12 viewing area as lows will dip into the 30s one more time.

Thursday is shaping up to be a beauty of a day. After a chilly start, bright sunshine will give temperatures a nice jump start. Temperatures will surround the 60-degree mark by midday. Highs for the afternoon will be in the middle, to upper 60s. Light northwest to westerly breezes are expected, so the day will feel very nice. We will expect a few more clouds for Friday, and perhaps, a few sprinkles across the northern parts of the area. Even so, the end of the workweek will be very pleasant.

The weekend is looking pretty darn good too. We will have just some high and mid-level clouds hanging around on Saturday. Sunday will be partly sunny overall. Winds each day will hold a southerly component with speeds of 10 mph or less. Highs will surround the 70-degree mark both days. On ABC12 News we are tracking some showers that will make a return early next week. We’ll tell you what that might do to our temperatures. - JR