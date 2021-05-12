Kildee secures $95 million for mid-Michigan colleges, universities and students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/11/2021) - (5/11/2021) - Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee has announced nearly $95 million is on the way for mid-Michigan colleges, universities and students.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan.

The emergency funding will help the higher education institutions cope with the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Half the money will serve students in the form of emergency cash assistance grants who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardships.

The breakdown of the funding:

• Baker College: $18,018,330

• Delta College: $18,648,759

• Kettering University: $3,843,155

• Mott Community College: $19,824,146

• Saginaw Valley State University: $19,906,061

• University of Michigan ‐ Flint: $14,314,634

Kildee said in a press release: “I have heard directly from local postsecondary institutions during the pandemic about their challenges shifting instruction into virtual and hybrid formats, covering increased costs associated with ensuring safe learning environments and balancing the budget with declining revenue,” said Congressman Kildee. “I have also heard from students and families who are struggling to pay tuition, while keeping a roof over their heads and food on the table. That is why I supported the American Rescue Plan, which makes a historic investment in our postsecondary institutions and our students. This investment will ensure our educational institutions remain anchors in our communities and our students stay on track to finish their education as we continue to recover and build back a better economy.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.