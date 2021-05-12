Advertisement

MDOT accepting comments on $300 million rebuild of I-475 in Flint and Burton

I-475
I-475(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public as planning continues on a massive $300 million construction project on I-475 in Flint and Burton.

MDOT is planning to rebuild the freeway entirely between Bristol Road in Burton and Carpenter Road on Flint’s north side. The project also would involve extensive work to the I-69 interchange and bridges along the freeway.

Construction may begin in late 2023 and continue for up to four years, but the schedule depends on the planning process currently under way and many other factors. The project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan.

MDOT is planning to rebuild I-475 in Burton and Flint.
MDOT is planning to rebuild I-475 in Burton and Flint.(source: Michigan Department of Transportation)

MDOT is hosting a virtual meeting for the public at 5:30 p.m. May 19 to discuss current plans for the project and solicit feedback on all vehicle, nonmotorized or public transportation needs along the route. The state is holding quarterly updates as plans progress.

Click here to joint the meeting on Microsoft Teams on May 19 or call 248-509-0316 during the meeting to listen. Click here or email MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to leave a comment about the project.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Michigan reached the first MI Vacc to Normal milestone on May 10.
Michigan hits 55% COVID-19 vaccine threshold, allowing workers to return
Working from home
Attorney: Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine when workers return in two weeks
Michigan Conservation Officers may see a cut in their funding.
DNR officers rescue two Chesaning fishermen from Shiawassee River

Latest News

Kettering University is one of six Mid-Michigan colleges and universities to receive part of...
Mid-Michigan colleges and students benefit from $95 million federal allocation
Search for driver continues
Driver blames crash through MBS International Airport fence on deer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Recent trip to help father in Florida was ‘not a vacation’
Wendy's, Burger King and other fast food restaurants in Grand Blanc are desperate for more...
Whitmer calls for more child care assistance to get workers back on the job