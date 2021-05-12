MDOT accepting comments on $300 million rebuild of I-475 in Flint and Burton

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public as planning continues on a massive $300 million construction project on I-475 in Flint and Burton.

MDOT is planning to rebuild the freeway entirely between Bristol Road in Burton and Carpenter Road on Flint’s north side. The project also would involve extensive work to the I-69 interchange and bridges along the freeway.

Construction may begin in late 2023 and continue for up to four years, but the schedule depends on the planning process currently under way and many other factors. The project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan plan.

MDOT is planning to rebuild I-475 in Burton and Flint. (source: Michigan Department of Transportation)

MDOT is hosting a virtual meeting for the public at 5:30 p.m. May 19 to discuss current plans for the project and solicit feedback on all vehicle, nonmotorized or public transportation needs along the route. The state is holding quarterly updates as plans progress.

Click here to joint the meeting on Microsoft Teams on May 19 or call 248-509-0316 during the meeting to listen. Click here or email MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to leave a comment about the project.

