Michigan’s top doctor notes progress in controlling COVID-19 spread

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s top doctor says all three key COVID-19 statistics are showing significant improvement around the state.

“I’m pleased with the progress that we are making towards ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. “All of the metrics we are tracking for COVID-19 are decreasing, although the virus is still very present across the entire state.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,171 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 869,512. Khaldun said the rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases is down to 253 per million people every day, which has declined for the past four weeks.

State health officials reported 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,355.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased on Tuesday after setting a two-month low on Monday, but remained below 29,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained steady on Tuesday at 7.96%.

Khaldun said the percentage of tests over the past seven days stands at 9.8%, which is almost half of the peak in early April.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Wednesday, 2,205 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 40 from Tuesday. Of those, 2,086 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 616 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 405 of them were on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are 24 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 16 fewer on ventilators.

Khaldun said 11.8% of in-patient hospital beds in Michigan are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Michigan distributed over 10.234 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 5.413 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.208 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 613,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.542 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.251 million people statewide. A total of 43.6% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 55.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 32,996 cases and 830 deaths, which is an increase of 64 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 20,478 cases and 570 deaths, which is an increase of 55 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,050 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Bay, 10,312 cases and 322 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,991 cases, 76 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and two deaths.

Gladwin, 1,872 cases, 51 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 3,143 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Huron, 3,012 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Iosco, 1,739 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 5,228 cases, 86 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 7,647 cases and 183 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Midland, 6,613 cases, 80 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,386 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Oscoda, 529 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,576 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Sanilac, 3,675 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Shiawassee, 5,578 cases, 99 deaths and 4,631 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases and 412 recoveries.

Tuscola, 4,803 cases and 156 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

