Mid-Michigan colleges and students benefit from $95 million federal allocation

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Six Mid-Michigan colleges and their students are splitting a $95 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan.

Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint announced the funding on Wednesday. Colleges can use their share to offset additional costs for remote or hybrid education and COVID-19 safety measures.

Each institution also must share at least half of their allocation with students in the form of emergency cash assistance to meet basic needs.

The following higher education institutions are receiving funding:

Baker College -- $18,018,330.

Delta College -- $18,648,759.

Kettering University -- $3,843,155.

Mott Community College -- $19,824,146.

Saginaw Valley State University -- $19,906,061.

University of Michigan-Flint -- $14,314,634.

“I have heard directly from local postsecondary institutions during the pandemic about their challenges shifting instruction into virtual and hybrid formats, covering increased costs associated with ensuring safe learning environments and balancing the budget with declining revenue,” said Kildee.

He said some students are struggling to pay for tuition, food, housing and critical expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students should contact their college or university or information about applying for a share of emergency funding.

“This investment will ensure our educational institutions remain anchors in our communities and our students stay on track to finish their education as we continue to recover and build back a better economy,” Kildee said.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in February allocates $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public, private and nonprofit colleges or universities nationwide.

