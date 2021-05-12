New committee to study long-term flood mitigation strategies for Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland Business Alliance has formed a new advisory committee that will study long-term flood mitigation strategies that could be implemented in the Midland area in the future.

The MBA Advisory Committee of Infrastructure consists of 11 different community leaders and volunteers that will look into flood mitigation.

Tony Stamas, president and CEO of the Midland Business Alliance, said the committee will be working to offer suggestions and have a dialogue with the community about long-term solutions to Midland’s flooding.

“If we can find solutions for this, I think that will serve us all well,” he said. “It’s an ongoing challenge and so we want to make sure that we’re being proactive as we move forward.”

The Midland area is no stranger to recent flood events. Two of the top three highest crests on record of the Tittabawassee River have happened within the last four years with the highest crest being last year after the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams. Midland also saw severe flooding in 2017.

“It does have a huge impact,” Stamas said. “We’ve talked about this idea of the 100-year flood and yet, it happens much more often than 100 years.”

The advisory committee consists of members from organizations like Fisher Contracting, MidMichigan Health, and the Four lakes Task Force, as well as other groups.

“We’re kind of taking the talent that we’ve got here and great leaders and saying ok, let’s look for some solutions,” Stamas said.

What the committee will do is work with government agencies and politicians to learn more about the recent flood events and seek solutions. Stamas said they will look at what other areas in the country do for flood mitigation and see what might work in Midland.

“What concepts could we put in place that would really if not totally eliminate this [or] significantly reduce the impact and the damage when these events occur,” he said.

Stamas said the committee is still in its early days but they do feel a sense of urgency to find solutions before another flood event happens.

“They’re not going to happen overnight but really critical that we move forward and find the solutions,” Stamas said.

More information about the committee will be coming out in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.