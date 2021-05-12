No gasoline shortage expected for Mid-Michigan as Colonial Pipeline restarts

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan is not affected with a gasoline supply disruption due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown out East.

Gas prices right now in Mid-Michigan are a lot cheaper than what they at some stations in the East Coast. That’s because Michigan does not get gasoline from the Colonial Pipeline. Most gasoline in Michigan comes from refineries in Detroit and Toledo.

Gasoline supplies are adequate in areas affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, which started after a computer hack last weekend. But gas stations are reporting tight supplies and rising prices.

“They’re seeing the supply report issues, things that are happening in the Southeast and the eastern part of the country. And they’re running out and filling up,” said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland.

According to AAA, average gas prices have actually dipped a penny since last week’s price spike to nearly $3 a gallon. So, petroleum experts say there’s no reason to panic buy or hoard gasoline in Mid-Michigan.

