No vaccine, no job? Flint woman says she lost job after COVID-19 vaccine refusal

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Meagan Ball didn’t know employers to force workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine until it happened to her.

She said was let go from her job at Precision Instruments in Grand Blanc -- not because of her job performance, but because of her refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I just don’t feel like it’s safe to just do just yet,” Ball said.

Ball’s ordeal began back in mid-April. That’s when she said employees were told they had to get vaccinated or they wouldn’t be let in the building.

“My first thought was, you know, saying, so am I technically fired? So you’re firing me? And he said no, you’re still employed here, just locked out of the building until you get the shot,” Ball said.

The single mother of two says she has been off the job since April 16 and isn’t able to get unemployment benefits.

“They’re telling me that I technically quit because I didn’t fulfill the requirements of the job. So I forfeited my job by not getting the shot,” Ball said. “And I had to go through DHS to try to get food assistance to feed me and my kids, and that was a hassle also, because my job was telling them that I was still employed two or three weeks after the locking out of the building.”

In the meantime, Ball said she is now looking for a new job.

“I am a single mom of two boys. I have no money to pay my bills and I’m trying to find work as quickly as possible and I feel pretty helpless,” she said.

Precision Instruments in Grand Blanc did not return messages seeking comment on Ball’s situation on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

