Republic Services dealing with delays on yard waste collection around Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Republic Services says a national shortage of truck drivers is causing delays in yard waste collection around Flint.

The company’s garbage and recycling collections are on schedule, according to Metrel Demps, the general manager for Republic Services’ Flint and Pinconning operations. Only yard waste routes are running behind schedule.

Republic says the challenge of getting caught up with yard waste collection will get more difficult as more residents do yard work and the volumes of waste increase. Residents are asked to leave their yard waste by the curb until workers are able to pick it up.

“We have and will continue bringing in additional resources to help us in the Flint area, and we are continuing our efforts to hire drivers,” Demps said.

Staffing issues related to COVID-19 quarantines are leading to continued delays in recycling collection for Emterra customers in Genesee County. Grand Blanc Township officials say only one of four recycling collection crews was available this week, so those routes will run days behind schedule for some residents.

Flint Township and several other municipalities are affected by the Emterra delays.

