Saginaw Schools prepare to build new schools, repurpose others

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The iconic Bean Bunny sign in Saginaw has been taken from its perch and a fund has been set up for restoring it and finding a new home.

The reason the sign was taken down is to make way for a new home for a new athletic complex for the Saginaw Public Schools.

It’s part of a plan to redevelop the image of the district, after voters approved a $100 million bond proposal.

“Tentatively we are planning fall of 2023,” is when Saginaw superintendent Ramont Roberts says the school will complete a four-phase construction project.

In a little more than two years, Roberts hopes to have a transformation of the Saginaw Public School system.

The $100 million bond approved by residents paved the way for new construction. A new high school will be built at the site of the current Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy. The nearby bean elevator, where the bean bunny sign was, will be home to a new athletic complex.

“What we are now calling an arena, where our basketball teams will play, a competitive gymnasium, which will house a full fitness center,” says Roberts.

A new elementary school will be built near Arthur Hill High School. That high school will become the new SASA.

Saginaw High, which faced possible closure a few years ago, will be repurposed into a middle school.

“We needed an anchor in that part of the city,” says Roberts about the east-side facility.

Roberts says a transformed Saginaw school system will have an impact on the entire Great Lakes Bay Region.

“The goal was to and always is to is to create a school system that can produce a student that will be competitive in the 21st century economy, but also attract students and families to the school system and ultimately to the area,” he says.

Before the construction is complete, Robert says the district is on strong footing.

“Our enrollment has stabilized, test scores are good, are data is very good across the board, our financial health is extremely good,” says Roberts.

Roberts say the district was able to secure lower interest rates on its bonds than first expected, reducing the cost of the building projects by about $22 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.