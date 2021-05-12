Sign-ups continue for Genesee County sheriff’s Day of Service on May 30

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is preparing for his annual day of service on May 30.

Swanson hosted a cookout was Wednesday in honor of corrections staff, where he explained more about the upcoming event. His “Walk With Us” campaign will host their the next project -- a day of service dedicated to making change in the area.

“The world has watched us, a community that does things differently. And so yet another example is going to be May 30,” Swanson said.

Anyone interested in volunteering or who wants to request a service project can email CCTF@GeneseeCountyMi.Gov or call 810-341-5923.

