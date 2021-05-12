Spring Drive-Up event to be held in Lapeer for Seniors

Lapeer, Mich. (WJRT) - Hamilton Community Health Network is supporting the Spring Drive-Up Outreach for Seniors Event hosted at Mott Community College’s Lapeer Campus by providing COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, May 21st at 550 Lake Dr., Lapeer, MI 48446.

Hamilton issued a press release saying it is proud to partner with the Lapeer County Senior Coalition, the host of this event, as we provide the community with COVID vaccines. 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 10:00 AM – to 2:00 PM or until they run out.

“Anyone 18 years and older can come to the event to be vaccinated. Even though it is a senior event, Hamilton will not be turning anyone away who wants a vaccine,” explained Dr. Jaspreet Mann of Hamilton Community Health Network in Lapeer. “Vaccinations are instrumental in returning to normal and we are proud to help our community build a safer tomorrow.”

The Lapeer County Senior Coalition, along with Hamilton and its other partners, seek to help seniors stay independent for as long as possible so they can live happy, healthy lives. Events like this help to ensure that our seniors have all the resources they need.

On Friday, May 21st from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm the following list of resources and services will be provided while supplies last:

100 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines – First Come, First Served

300 Food Boxes/Fresh Food Packages will be available

300 Swag Bags with gifts and resources

Kroger gift cards (while supplies last)

Information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines

This event is non-contact event for seniors, other than the COVID vaccines that will be available to anyone 18 and older. For those in need of transportation, free transportation is available through GLTA, call (810) 664-4566. It is advised that all who plan on attending this event arrive early as supplies are limited.

For more information on the COVID vaccine or if you’d like to get a vaccine at the Hamilton Community Health Network in Lapeer, call 810-410-2832.

