Sunshine and warmer temps on the way

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the week! This means clear skies, lighter winds, and we’re returning to more seasonable temperatures!

Highs today will be in the mid and upper 50s in the thumb/near Lake Huron thanks to a N wind at 5-10mph. Elsewhere we make it into the low 60s! We’ll be sunny all day long, too!

Clear skies tonight with light winds will help temps fall to the mid and upper 30s.

Tomorrow we’ll see more sunshine with highs in mid 60s – finally closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Great weather then continues into the weekend with our next chance of rain holding off until at least next week.

