Advertisement

Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores

Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.
Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.(Source: Twitter, Mars Food, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uncle Ben’s is no more.

The rebranded rice is now available on store shelves nationwide as Ben’s Original.

Last year, Mars Food announced it was overhauling the name and image because it was rooted in racial stereotypes.

The new packaging keeps the same orange color and blue font but gets rid of the image of Uncle Ben, a possibly fictitious Black rice farmer known for the quality of his rice.

Some Uncle Ben’s products will remain on store shelves until they sell out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Beaubien is the co-owner of Luigi's Restaurant in Flint, MI.
COVID-19 illness lasts over six months for Luigi’s Restaurant owner
Davison Community Schools
Davison schools push back against Michigan’s mask mandate, COVID-19 testing rules
Michigan reached the first MI Vacc to Normal milestone on May 10.
Michigan hits 55% COVID-19 vaccine threshold, allowing workers to return
Working from home
Attorney: Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine when workers return in two weeks
Michigan Conservation Officers may see a cut in their funding.
DNR officers rescue two Chesaning fishermen from Shiawassee River

Latest News

Fallen Georgia officer honored during National Police Week
San Luis Obispo Police Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti and Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn...
New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Dozens killed in Mideast conflict that recalls 2014 Gaza war
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
GOP leaders push back as Biden seeks big infrastructure deal
Kettering University is one of six Mid-Michigan colleges and universities to receive part of...
Mid-Michigan colleges and students benefit from $95 million federal allocation