Woodard Furniture in Owosso hiring a dozen more workers to avoid shortages

Woodard Furniture
Woodard Furniture
By Mallory Pearson
Published: May. 12, 2021
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The struggling job market has yet another employer seeking help.

Woodard Furniture in Owosso is hosting a hiring fair on Thursday with the hope of finding about a dozen employees to fill current openings. The long-time business could face shortages if they don’t find employees soon.

“We’ve definitely been hit by the labor shortage,” said Production Manager Steve Inhulsen. “I see the signs. Everyone’s looking for good employees and we’re one of them.”

Woodard, which has been making indoor and outdoor furniture for 150 years, is hoping to hire 10 to 15 new employees Thursday in welding, painting and upholstery. The first shift jobs start at $13 or $14 an hour.

Inhulsen said demand for Woodard Furniture products has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, making more employees critical.

“Our orders have tripled in the last six to eight months, which is unusual for the furniture industry,” he said. “I think with people staying home, it has had an impact on our business.”

Woodard is looking for both regular full-time positions, as well as summer seasonal spots for students. Applicants are invited to visit the plant at 210 S. Delaney Road in Owosso from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday for immediate interviews and tours.

