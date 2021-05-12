Advertisement

Working shortage forces Saginaw STARS to close on Saturdays

Director says the pandemic has wreaked havoc with the workforce
By Angie Hendershot
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting this Saturday, May 15th, STARS will temporarily suspend its Saturday LIFT service. There are simply not enough workers to offer the service right now.

“The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the workforce.” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens, adding, “If you are interested in starting a career as a bus operator, mobility chauffeur, mechanic, part-time dispatcher or garage technician, please look for more information on our website. STARS offers a safe work environment, competitive pay, excellent benefits and a pension.”

STARS Lift is a complimentary paratransit service offered by the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services in accordance with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. STARS Lift provides transportation for persons with disabilities, who cannot board, ride or disembark from a STARS fixed-route bus, even if that bus is equipped with a wheelchair lift or ramp.

